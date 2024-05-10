Himachal: BJP's Kangra candidate, Cong's Hamirpur pick file nominations

Dharamshala/Hamirpur (HP), May 10 (PTI) BJP's Rajeev Bhardwaj filed his nomination papers from Kangra Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh and Satpal Raizada of the Congress from Hamirpur on Friday.
Voting for all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in the seventh and final phase of elections on June 1.
Bhardwaj, a close relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar, is pitched against Congress's Anand Sharma, a four-time Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister. Sharma filed his nomination on Thursday.
Talking to reporters, Bhardwaj, who was accompanied by BJP leader and former Speaker Vipan Parmar, said, "I am connected to the ground, started my political career as a booth president and rose up the ranks unlike Anand Sharma." Congress's Raizada also filed his nomination from Hamirpur. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and former minister Ram Lal Thakur.
Raizada, a former MLA from Una, is pitted against four-time MP and Union minister Anurag Thakur.
Meanwhile, Congress rebel and now BJP candidate Rajendra Rana and Captain Ranjit Singh, who left the BJP to contest on a Congress ticket, also filed their nomination for the Sujanpur assembly bypolls.
Another Congress rebel and BJP candidate from Barsar assembly seat, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, also filed his nomination in the presence of Anurag Thakur. PTI COR BPL ZMN