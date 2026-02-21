Himachal BJYM stages demonstrations in Shimla over IYC's 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha on Saturday staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office here against the Indian Youth Congress's 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit in Delhi.

During the protest, BJYM workers raised slogans against Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that the protest was a "conspiracy to tarnish the global image and reputation of the country".

State BJYM general secretary Sushil Karsholi said, "Congress's behaviour demonstrates that the party is no longer a responsible opposition but has become a symbol of anarchic politics. There is widespread public outrage across the country over this incident, and people are strongly condemning the party's actions." He alleged that the incident was pre-planned and that the workers were gathered at the conference venue at the instigation of Rahul Gandhi.

"This protest was not against any individual or party, but against India's achievements and global reputation," he remarked.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward toward innovation, technology, and global leadership, while the Congress is engaged in negative politics and disruption, Kharsholi said.

"This attitude of the Congress is a testament to its ideological bankruptcy and desperation," he added.