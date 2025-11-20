Himachal: Book on Dalai Lama launched; explores themes of global harmony, love

Shimla, Nov 20 (PTI) A book titled "Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness" was launched on Thursday at the Darje Dark Monastery in Shimla to commemorate the 90th birth year of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Authored by Dinesh Shahra, an industrialist and philanthropist from Madhya Pradesh, the book aims to delve into the core of the Dalai Lama's teachings, encouraging readers to "embrace the spirit of oneness to promote global harmony".

The author said the book explores how the monk's enduring message of compassion, love, and self-awareness continues to transcend cultures, generations, and borders.

A special coffee table edition of the book was also unveiled on the occasion.

The monastery's chairman, Yarphel Lama, addressed the media and said the book underscores that happiness stems from within each individual.

He said, "We must learn to be content with what surrounds us rather than seeking happiness through comparison," and expressed hope that the book would reach every corner of the world and spread the values of peace and happiness.

The event concluded with collective prayers for global harmony and universal well-being. PTI COR PRK PRK