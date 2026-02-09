Himachal burdened with debt due to state govt's policy; Centre's allocation intact: Anurag Thakur

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 9 (PTI) Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh government's economic policy has been reduced to merely taking loans to pay interest, and blamed it for burdening the state with a debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

During his visit to Bilaspur district in Himachal, the former Union minister launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress party said that if the government had focused on better management, resource mobilisation and expenditure reduction, the state wouldn't have landed in this economic situation.

He claimed that the state government's economic policy has been reduced to merely taking loans to pay interest, which is continuously weakening the state's economy, according to a statement issued here.

The Lok Sabha MP said the central government has not reduced the budget allocated for the development of Himachal Pradesh.

Referring to railway projects, Thakur said that the central government is continuously providing funds, but the state government is failing to provide its 25 per cent share and the necessary land.

He claimed that Himachal Pradesh has to contribute approximately Rs 2,200 crore for railway projects, yet the central government is still cooperating. PTI COR BPL PRK