Himachal Cabinet approves 30 per cent reservation to women for posts of constable

Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to provide 30 per cent reservation to women for posts of constable in the state police and revised approval for filling up of 1226 posts of constable.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Cabinet also approved to insert some more provisions in the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana to benefit orphans and the vulnerable sections of society, a statement issued here said.

Under the new provisions, every orphan of the state would be entitled to receive Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money till the age of 27. Furthermore, it was also decided to offer a one-time marriage grant of Rs 2 lakh to those orphans who left the childcare institutions earlier, and are getting married after the launch of the scheme.

The Cabinet gave its approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 and its corresponding rules, 2019 for granting liberal incentives on account of revised net state goods and service tax (SGST) to make it more lucrative.

It gave its nod to the detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 486.47 crore to provide reliable and quality power, benefitting villages of the border area from Pooh to Kaza, besides approving a DPR worth Rs 6.49 crore for enhancing the electrical infrastructure in 32 villages of border areas of the Kinnaur district and Spiti block of the Lahaul-Spiti district.

The Cabinet also gave the go-ahead to open 40 new Urban Health and Wellness Centres in the state for strengthening of the grass root-level primary healthcare delivery system in the urban areas. PTI BPL MNK MNK