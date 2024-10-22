Himachal Cabinet changes criteria for Van Mitra recruitment

Shimla, Oct 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to do away with the 10-mark personal interview criteria in the recruitment of Van Mitra in the forest department .

It also decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to review the operations of parking facilities run under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in Shimla City.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to go ahead with the recruitment of 2061 Van Mitra in the forest department by eliminating the 10-mark criteria for personal interview, a statement issued here said.

The goal of the Van Mitra scheme is to strengthen local communities' involvement in the protection, conservation, and development of forest areas. Van Mitras (friends of forest) receive incentives for maintaining and protecting plantations.

Men and women in the age group of 18 to 25 with matriculation and 10 plus as minimum qualification who are residents of Gram Panchayat/urban Local Body within the jurisdiction of the forest beat and have good physical and mental health are eligible to apply for the post, the statement said.

It said a Cabinet sub-committee to review the operations of parking facilities run under the PPP model would be headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani as members.

Shimla MLA Harish Janartha will be a special invitee. The committee will review the operations of Lift Parking, Chhota Shimla Parking, Sanjauli Parking, New Bus Stand Parking and Tutikandi Parking.

It also decided to amend the Eco-tourism Policy 2017 to align with the recent amendments in the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) 2023, aimed at promoting and developing eco-tourism activities in the state.

The Amended Forest Conservation Act (FCA) 2023 exempts certain specified forest lands for activities like zoos and safaris, besides eco-tourism facilities, silvicultural operations and any other purpose specified by the central government.

With a view to enhancing the effectiveness of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) during disasters and emergencies, the Cabinet decided to transfer the administrative control of SDRF to the Additional Director General (Home Guards and Civil Defence) and also approved the deputation of Home Guards to the SDRF for a maximum period of two years to ensure its smooth operation.

The Cabinet has decided to accept the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, concerning the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Power Project including the directive to the company to ensure project completion by the financial year 2026-27.

The tender for the project was awarded in 2012 but the construction of the project was delayed due to several reasons and Chief Minister Sukhu had asked the company to complete the project by July 2025.

Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project would generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually worth Rs 1,706 crore.

In order to promote the use of electric vehicles and reduce reliance on fossil fuel vehicles, the Cabinet approved involving private players to expand the EV charging station network along the state's six green corridors where 77 EV charging stations are already operational.

It also approved the establishment of automated testing stations for vehicle fitness assessments, utilising advanced automated equipment. The aim is to set up five such stations to better serve the residents of the state.

The Cabinet decided to create and fill up 150 posts of nursing personnel posts and create and fill six posts of Associate Professor posts, 10 posts of Assistant Professors in different departments Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital Medical College Hamirpur.

It also approved the establishment of a new Police Post at Shinkula under the Keylong Police Station in the Lahaul-Spiti district with the creation and filling of six posts in various categories, the statement added.

The Cabinet sanctioned a new Sub-Divisional Police Officer's office at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, along with the creation and filling of five posts across various categories and the establishment of a new Fire Post at Indora in Kangra district, with 13 posts to be created and filled up in various categories. PTI BPL RT RT