Himachal Cabinet decides to constitute 7th State Finance Commission

Shimla, Feb 29 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to constitute the 7th State Finance Commission to review the financial position of panchayats and municipalities and to make recommendations to the government.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a meeting held here in the evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said an official statement.

Among other ministers, the cabinet meeting was also attended by Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who offered to resign on Wednesday and later said that he would not press for his resignation.

Later, briefing the media on the cabinet meeting, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan claimed that the issue related to installation of former CM Virbhadra Singh's statue has been resolved after discussions between Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Advertisment

An emotional Vikramaditya Singh while offering his resignation on Wednesday had said that the last assembly election was fought in the name of Virbhadra Singh and so far the government had not installed the statue of his father on the Ridge in Shimla.

The state cabinet also decided to include 1.50 lakh workers registered under the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, ASHA workers, and anganwadi workers and helpers in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the statement said.

Other decisions of the cabinet included bringing more items under the ambit of Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 to attract more investment and introducing direct benefit transfer scheme to the meritorious students up to Rs 25,000 under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Digital Device Yojna.

The cabinet also gave its approval to appoint 140 ayurvedic medical officers. PTI BPL KVK KVK