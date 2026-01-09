Himachal: Campaign against 'chitta' to be intensified, says CM; flags off 18 anti-narcotic vehicles

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to eradicate the scourge of addition and is strengthening the police with modern equipment and vehicles, digital surveillance systems, and advanced communication tools to control criminal activity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Flagging off 18 modern 'anti-chitta' and patrolling vehicles of the police department from the state secretariat in Shimla, he emphasised the crucial role of technology in the fight against illicit drug trade and abuse, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu said these anti-chitta vehicles, equipped with modern technical facilities, would not only help in curbing drug trafficking but also improve patrolling, surveillance and response time, significantly enhancing the efficiency and mobility of the police force.

He said the state government was contemplating establishing a technology-enabled, accountable and people-friendly police system. For this purpose, special focus was being laid to modernisation of the police force, training and expansion of resources in a phased manner, the statement said.

The government was taking all possible steps to protect the youth from drug abuse, especially 'chitta' (adulterated heroin), to make society safer and strengthening the police force was an important step in this direction, he said.

The chief minister said the police has dismantled major drug networks, seized illegal properties worth crores and sent many traffickers behind bars. Under strict laws such as the NDPS and PIT-NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), the government has taken decisive action against the drug mafia.

He further said the state government was also paying special attention to the morale and career growth of police personnel.

Over the past year, 274 constables, 98 inspectors, 225 sub-inspectors and 225 assistant sub-inspectors were promoted. In addition, 95 personnel from other cadres and 31 from the driver cadre also received promotions, the statement added.