Himachal: CBI registers two more cases in postal recruitment scam

Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) The CBI probing the postal recruitment scam has registered two more cases in connection with the allegations of securing jobs by submitting forged/ fraudulent educational documents/ certificates, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The cases have been registered against the accused, including former Gramin Dak Sevak /Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), posted in Himachal's Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts, and other unknown persons on allegations of securing jobs by submitting forged/fake educational qualification documents.

Earlier, the CBI had registered two cases in this connection.

It is alleged that said accused, in a conspiracy, had forged/got forged educational qualification documents and also used the same for selection as Gramin Dak Sevaks/Assistant Branch Post Masters in Postal Department in Himachal Pradesh.

Searches were conducted at two places at the premises of both accused in District Bhiwani and Hisar (Haryana) and some incriminating documents were received, the statement said. PTI BPL AS AS