Himachal: Centre approves Rs 93.55 crore for repairing embankments along NH-154A

Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) The Centre has approved Rs 93.55 crores for repairing embankments at vulnerable locations along National Highway-154A in Chamba district, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Saturday.

Singh, in a statement here, said the state government has been consistently pursuing this matter in view of the repeated damage caused to this highway during the monsoon.

He said a loss assessment was conducted after the rain-related calamity in Chamba district.

The PWD minister said he had personally visited the affected areas and after detailed discussions with the local administration and concerned authorities, the matter was taken up rigorously with the Centre for immediate release of the financial assistance.

"The state government had repeatedly highlighted the need for strengthening the embankments due to frequent landslides, erosion and safety risks to commuters," he said.

With consistent efforts of the state government, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has now issued technical and administrative approval after examining the detailed proposal submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

"The project will be executed under close monitoring to avoid delays and cost overruns for special repair of embankment of vulnerable locations on the Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road in Chamba district," Singh said.

"NH-154A is a crucial route for tourism, trade and daily connectivity for local residents and embankment strengthening will reduce road closures and disruptions, especially during heavy rains," he said.

This sanction will strengthen the state's efforts toward improved road safety and disaster preparedness, he said, asserting that the Himachal Pradesh government remains committed to securing similar approvals for other vulnerable stretches on national highways in order to ensure uninterrupted mobility across the state.

The Regional Officer of the MoRTH posted in Shimla will act as the drawing and disbursing officer for this project and the work will be executed as per the technical note issued by the ministry, he added. PTI COR ARB ARB