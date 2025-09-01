Himachal chief secretary directs govt departments to ensure prompt emergency response

Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Monday issued directions to all departments to strengthen the implementation of the Disaster Management Act after CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared in the state assembly that the entire state was "disaster-hit".

Saxena directed all government departments to ensure that emergency support functions (ESFs) are strictly adhered to and necessary actions should be taken by all concerned to ensure prompt emergency response.

All district magistrates should direct necessary orders under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act in case of threatening disaster situation, according to the chief secretary's directions.

He also instructed the Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti department and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to take adequate measures to ensure restoration of their respective services on a war footing.

"All departments and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMAs) of the state shall take measures required to ensure smooth movement of people, goods and services within their respective jurisdiction. Also, all the DDMAs shall ensure that relief measures are taken timely to provide relief to the affected people," he stated in his order.

"All telecom services providers shall ensure that mobile and landline connectivity is restored and maintained on war footing across the state," he said.

All local authorities (panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies) should take emergency measures, carry out relief and restoration work in affected areas and render necessary assistance to the DDMAs and departments of the state, Saxena said. PTI COR SKY SKY