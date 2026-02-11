Himachal chief secretary directs officers to accord top priority to census-related training

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday directed officers to accord top priority to census-related training, availability of human resources and technological preparedness.

Chairing a state-level training conference organised to review the preparedness for the first phase of Census 2027, namely house listing and housing census, he emphasised that the Census must be completed in a timely and accurate manner through coordinated efforts of all concerned departments.

During the conference, detailed discussions were also held on the action plan for the first phase of Census 2027 and various aspects related to its effective implementation at the grassroots level, a statement issued here said.

The chief secretary stressed that these measures are essential to ensure that the census work is conducted in a fair, transparent and error-free manner.

Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) Rajesh Sharma elaborated the roles and responsibilities of various departments and officers and underscored the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders.

Members of the State-Level Census Coordination Committee, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Corporation Commissioners, officers from the Census Directorate, and other senior officers participated in the conference. PTI BPL MNK MNK