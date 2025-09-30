Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena retires after extended tenure

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena retired on Tuesday as his six-month extended tenure ended, officials said.

Saxena, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was due to superannuate on March 31 but was granted an extension. He had assumed charge as chief secretary in January 2023 and served in the post for 33 months.

The State Secretariat department accorded him a farewell, attended by senior officers and staff, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said Himachal Pradesh had made remarkable progress due to the collective efforts of its people, leadership and officials. He lauded state employees for their dedication and described the people as hardworking and honest.

He also extended his best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the state and its people.

AAdditional Chief Secretary K K Pant praised Saxena's services and wished him a long and healthy life.

The government is yet to announce his successor. In a related development, it ordered the posting and reshuffling of five senior officers, including three IAS officers.

Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was posted as secretary (Social Justice and Empowerment), while 1994-batch IFS officer Sushil Kumar Singla was appointed Secretary (Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change).