Himachal chief secretary reviews flood situation, orders speedy restoration of essential services

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the flood-affected areas of the state and ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners and officials from stakeholder departments. Saxena directed the departments concerned to ensure early restoration of essential services such as roads, water supply, electricity and telecommunication.

He said heavy rains and flash floods had hit several parts of the state, triggering landslides and disrupting normal life in many districts.

"Relief and restoration work in the disaster-affected areas is being carried out on a war footing to restore normalcy at the earliest and provide relief to the affected people," he said.

The chief secretary informed that all people stranded in Manimahesh in Chamba district have been safely evacuated.

He also took stock of the situation from deputy commissioners of the flood-hit districts via video conference and sought details of the assistance required.