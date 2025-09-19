Himachal chief secretary stresses data-driven, community-led development

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) A “business as usual” attitude will not suffice in addressing the scale of challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Friday as he stressed the need to adopt a holistic, inclusive and participatory approach, taking into account the geographical conditions, people’s aspirations and local needs.

Chairing a meeting of the state level steering committee (SLSC) on sustainable development with special reference to the upcoming state Human Development Report (HDR) here, Saxena said in the last few years, the Himachal Pradesh has witnessed severe natural calamities that have gravely impacted human life, an official statement said.

Highlighting the way forward, the chief secretary said development should be integrated, data-driven, and community-led in order to build climate resilience and foster sustainable human progress.

A model for sustainable development in a Himalayan state like Himachal, he said, must consider factors such as the state's historical progress, its critical role in the country, and future leadership.

He emphasised that a "business as usual" attitude will not suffice in addressing the scale of challenges being faced today, stressing that a fundamental shift in working together is required, placing people at the heart of transformation.

The planning process, he added, must adopt a holistic, inclusive and participatory approach, taking into account the geographical conditions, people’s aspirations, and local needs.

The meeting reviewed the state's climate action efforts in relation to policy and governance.

Senior officials from the stakeholder departments deliberated on strategies for ensuring sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh at the meeting.

They also suggested actionable measures to launch an extensive and integrated campaign to achieve the targeted goals.

The chief secretary directed the departments concerned to take stock of the existing resources and frameworks, the inadequacy of funds to meet growing needs, and the challenges of mobilising new finance, including the bureaucratic process.

He observed that "agriculture, water, and forestry are interlinked sectors, and disturbance in one adversely impacts the others”. PTI BPL ARI