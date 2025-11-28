Himachal: Chief secy reviews winter preparedness, calls for multi-agency coordination

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Friday directed all concerned departments to make comprehensive arrangements in view of the upcoming snow and rainfall during the winter months.

He directed the relevant authorities to remain vigilant and ensure snow-clearing machinery is stationed at strategic locations to mitigate public inconvenience during heavy snowfall.

Presiding over a meeting to review winter preparedness at Dharamshala, the top bureaucrat called for the formation of joint response teams consisting of multiple agencies to coordinate efforts during snowfall and instructed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments and deputy commissioners, to designate department-wise nodal officers for effective coordination in winter response.

These officers will be responsible for monitoring and managing all winter-related activities, a statement issued here said.

The chief secretary (CS) also stressed the need for effective dissemination of weather advisories, early warnings and forecasts. "Warning signals must be clear, timely and easy to understand," he said.

Emphasising the importance of prevention and timely action, the CS said all relevant departments must proactively implement the guidelines issued by State Disaster management Authority (SDMA) to avert risks to human life and property.

Gupta directed officials to identify zones prone to fire incidents, noting that most domestic fire cases occur during winter, especially in densely populated areas, and called for a comprehensive response plan to reduce fire incidents and ensure a well-coordinated mechanism for the safety of both urban and rural populations.

The fire department was instructed to conduct sensitisation campaigns in vulnerable areas and to prioritise fire audits of critical buildings including hospitals, offices and schools, the statement added.

To ensure readiness for emergencies, the CS directed that essential relief items be stocked in advance, as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, based on district-specific needs and past experiences.

He also stressed the need for advance stocking of fuel, food grains, LPG and other essential supplies in snow-prone areas.

The CS recommended that the PWD, Jal Shakti department and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) strategically pre-position their manpower and machinery so that restoration works can be started promptly during disruptions, the statement said.

He instructed departments to carry out preventive maintenance of all power lines and ensure uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply during winter.

Special or alternative power backup arrangements must be made for hospitals, communication networks and pumping stations, he added.

The CS also directed formulation of a dedicated winter traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance safety in major tourist destinations that witness heavy winter footfall.

Highlighting the importance of prompt response, he directed district administrations to keep search and rescue teams on constant alert to effectively handle any emergency situation during the winter months.