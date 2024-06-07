Himachal: Chinese national held for entering Indo-Pak border without permit

Shimla, June 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a Chinese national for entering the India-China border area in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district without an inner-line permit, police said on Friday.

Yudong Go was arrested on Thursday and produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur. He was remanded to police custody till June 10, police said.

Yudong possessed marriage documents showing that he was married to an Indian woman, Bharatkar. He reached Sumdo via Dubling and was arrested because he did not have an inner-line permit.

So far it could not be ascertained whether he crossed the inner line by mistake or if there was other purpose.