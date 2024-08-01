Himachal cloudburst: Shah speaks to CM, assures help

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and took stock of the situation arising due to the cloudburst in the state, and assured him of all help from the Centre.

At least three people were killed and about 40 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Shimla and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydro power projects damaged, officials said.

A home ministry official said Shah assured Sukhu that the central government will extend all help, including deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force, for rescue and relief operations.