Himachal CM accuses BJP of 'playing politics' over revenue deficit grant

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Despite receiving the highest amount of revenue deficit grant (RDG), the previous BJP-led government in Himachal Pradesh did not reduce its debt and liabilities, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday, accusing the saffron party of "playing politics" over the issue.

The 16th finance commission has recommended discontinuation of RDG for 17 states including Himachal Pradesh. The RDG contribution was approximately 12.7 per cent for the state -- the second highest in the country after Nagaland.

Sukhu said he has had detailed discussions with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on the discontinuation of the RDG, asserting that drawing comparisons between Himachal Pradesh and Kerala is inappropriate.

According to the Constitution, the RDG was provided to cover revenue losses, and it does not impact Kerala, he said.

The chief minister appealed to the BJP for cooperation on the RDG issue, alleging that the saffron camp did not appear to be in favour of cooperation.

Regarding the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 16, the chief minister said there is time before a decision is taken in this regard, with the Congress high command sole authority to decide the candidate.