Himachal CM announces key development projects in Hamirpur, slams BJP's neglect

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 8 (PTI) The Central government has imposed several financial restrictions on Himachal Pradesh after the state government fulfilled its promise of restoring the old pension scheme for government employees, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Karsai, Nadaun, in his home district of Hamirpur, Sukhu criticised former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for "neglecting Hamirpur district" during his tenure, adding that despite having three MLAs from the area, none were included in the Cabinet.

The chief minister emphasised the state government's continuous efforts to strengthen the rural economy and announced the opening of a patwar circle and a health sub-centre at Manjheli.

He also declared a grant of Rs 1 lakh and 100 chairs for Mahila Mandals, with Rs 10 lakh earmarked for the construction of each Mahila Mandal Bhawan. Additionally, Rs 50 lakh has already been sanctioned for road improvements in the Manjheli Panchayat.

Sukhu directed the Public Works Department to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the Manjheli-Bhunpal road at the earliest. He also announced that Kangu School would be converted into a CBSE-affiliated school.

Refuting claims by BJP MP Anurag Thakur regarding the establishment of Hamirpur Medical College, the chief minister clarified that the project was sanctioned by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Sukhu explained that while the BJP government's chief minister only laid the foundation stone, no further progress was made. He said that Manmohan Singh had approved Rs 190 crore for the project, and the current state government had allocated an additional Rs 400 crore from its own resources to complete the construction.

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote sports tourism in Nadaun, Sukhu informed that the state's first indoor stadium, worth Rs 120 crore, is under construction. The facility will include a swimming pool, a shooting range, and infrastructure for 17 sports.

The chief minister also mentioned that additional land would be acquired to develop football and hockey stadiums in the region.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Nadaun for their unwavering support over the past 23 years, Sukhu fondly recalled his childhood in Manjheli.

"I grew up here in Manjheli, and the memories of playing with my childhood friends are still fresh in my mind. There will be no delay in the development of Nadaun," he assured.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stone for the Karsai Primary Health Centre (PHC), which will be built at a cost of Rs 2.04 crore. Initially, the PHC will function from a rented building, with staff appointments to be made soon.