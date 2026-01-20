Himachal CM announces Rs 250-crore riverfront project for Manali

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a riverfront development project in Manali at an outlay of Rs 250 crore to bolster tourism in the region.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Manali Winter Carnival-2026. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state government is focused on establishing Himachal Pradesh as a global hub for nature, religious, adventure, spiritual and wellness tourism.

"Tourism is a key pillar of the state's economy. To enhance the experience for visitors, we are developing Green Himachal Biodiversity Parks and riverside parks in both urban and rural areas," Sukhu said.

He added that the state government is also encouraging events like the Winter Carnival to ensure visitors have a memorable experience.

The chief minister said a new eco-tourism policy has been implemented in the state. Under this policy, 11 eco-tourism sites were allotted by November 2025, while the allotment process for an additional 27 sites is in its final stage.

He said these initiative are aimed at boosting tourism and promote self-employment at the local level.

To support adventure tourism, the state has identified 245 trekking routes and is developing a mobile application for the convenience of tourists. Ropeway projects are also being fast-tracked to ensure environmental conservation, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said Kangra district is being developed as the tourism capital of the state. Projects include a world-class zoological park at Bankhandi, being developed at a cost of Rs 619 crore, and the state's first skywalk bridge at Hassan Valley in Shimla's Kufri.

He added that the government is exploring horticulture tourism by developing large orchard clusters as part of rural tourism to tap into the state's immense potential for adventure and nature-based travel. PTI COR AKY AKY