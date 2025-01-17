Himachal CM arrives in Kangra for 9-day visit, inaugurates projects in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (HP) Jan 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived in Dharamshala on Friday, and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several key development projects in nearby areas.

Advertisment

Sukhu has arrived for a nine-day visit in the Kangra district, marking the start of his winter sojourn in the region. The chief minister, who was initially scheduled to arrive on Thursday, will also visit Manali for a day on Monday.

On the first day of his visit, Sukhu laid the foundation stone for the Dhauladhar Food Street, a key project to be constructed near the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium Road. He also inaugurated the women's police station building at the police line and the Zila Parishad Bhawan in Dharamshala.

He emphasised that Kangra district's development is a top priority for the government and his efforts are focused on strengthening the rural economy and expediting administrative work.

Advertisment

Talking to the media persons, the CM reiterated the government's commitment to holistic growth across all the 12 districts and underscored the importance of such visits in driving development initiatives.

Sukhu will also visit Manali on January 20, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects. His tour will conclude with the Statehood Day celebrations in Baijnath on January 25, where significant announcements are expected to be made. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY