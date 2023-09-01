Himachal CM asks DCs to assess rain damage in 3 days, step up relief distribution

Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the state's Deputy Commissioners to assess the losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and submit a report within three days.

In a virtual meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) held Thursday late evening, Sukhu asked them to thoroughly evaluate damages in their respective districts and designate flood-ravaged regions as disaster-affected zones, a release issued here on Friday said.

Stressing that the government was committed to extending help to all people affected by the disaster, he asked officials to step up the distribution of financial aid, the release said.

The chief minister said the revenue officers, including Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDMs) and DCs would be held accountable for the proper distribution of relief funds to the affected persons, he added.

Keeping in view the massive devastation due to the heavy monsoon rains, the state government has announced a special relief package, offering compensation up to ten folds to assist those impacted by the catastrophe, said Sukhu who had earlier maintained that the hill state suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore. Earlier, financial assistance of Rs 12,500 was given for partial damage to a pucca house and Rs 10,000 for partial damage to a kuchha house, which has now been increased to one lakh rupees, the statement said.

In case of damage to shops and dhabas, a meagre assistance of Rs 10,000 was given earlier in lieu of goods, which has also been increased ten times to Rs 1 lakh now, the statement added.

Expressing concern over the sinking zones, the chief minister said a thorough study of such areas is required and adequate assistance should be given to those whose properties were completely destroyed.

He added that to curb the smuggling of forest wealth, the state government has banned the export of timber and firewood out of Himachal Pradesh. Directions were issued to district authorities at the meeting to adhere to these orders strictly besides implementing them in letter and spirit. The departments should now pay special attention to the restoration of roads to transport the produce of the farmers to the market to avoid any hardships for them, Sukhu stated. PTI BPL RPA