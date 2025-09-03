Himachal CM asks officials to streamline approvals to encourage investment in tourism sector

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure that all proposals involving over Rs 50 crore investments in the tourism sector are processed within 30 days.

Chairing the first meeting of the recently constituted Tourism Investment Promotion Council here, Sukhu emphasised the need to streamline approvals in order to encourage investment in the tourism sector, which he described as the mainstay of Himachal Pradesh's economy, providing livelihood opportunities to thousands of families.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to promoting tourism by simplifying and digitising the approval process for new projects. For the time being, departments may function offline, but a fully digital system will be introduced shortly, he said.

The chief minister further directed that a common checklist be prepared for investors, with all queries raised only once to avoid delays.

He reiterated that Himachal Pradesh is an investment-friendly state with immense natural beauty and several reputed companies have shown their interest in investing in the state.

The government would extend all possible support to investors in establishing their ventures, he added. PTI BPL RUK RUK