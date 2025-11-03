Himachal: CM asks urban development authority to explore options for townships near Chandigarh

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority officials to explore options for developing new townships near Chandigarh.

The remark comes amid a growing housing demand and considering a large number of Himachal Pradesh residents' preference for the city for temporary migration.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of the HIMUDA to review various ongoing and proposed projects here, an official statement said.

He also reviewed the proposed Jathiya Devi township in the suburbs of Shimla city and directed the urban development authority to appoint a consultant at the earliest to expedite the project.

Sukhu said the Jathiya Devi satellite town would play a vital role in decongesting the state capital and offering better amenities to the people.

A blueprint of the satellite town has been prepared by the TATA Engineering Services Company, keeping in view the aesthetic appeal of the area and to "ensure world-class facilities" in the township, the chief minister was told at the meeting.

Rs 20 crore will be released for the upcoming commercial complex at Vikasnagar in Shimla to speed up the construction work, Sukhu said.

He said this proposed complex will be one of the "most modern buildings in the city," housing government offices, a shopping complex, and other essential facilities.

The chief minister also reviewed various upcoming housing projects and directed officials to expedite them, officials said.