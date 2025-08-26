Himachal CM assures employment to families displaced by NHPC power projects

Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday assured the House that employment opportunities will be provided to families displaced by projects of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Himachal's Chamba district.

In response to a question raised by Congress MLA Neeraj Nayyar and a supplementary inquiry from Hansraj of the BJP, the chief minister indicated that the state government has submitted a list of displaced families to the NHPC for this purpose.

Sukhu emphasised that the government is committed to finding employment solutions for these families. He also mentioned that a notice has been issued to take over the Baira Siul power project in Chamba, which has been operated by the NHPC for 40 years. He further mentioned that the project management has taken the matter to the high court and secured a stay against the government's notice. "The Congress government is dedicated to fighting for the rights of Himachal Pradesh, and all ongoing projects will be reviewed soon," Sukhu stated. Additionally, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi informed the assembly that modern technology will be implemented to expedite the land settlement process in the state, highlighting that land registry services have now been moved online. PTI BPL MPL MPL