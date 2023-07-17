Himachal CM calls for life term to drug peddlers

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday called for life imprisonment to drug peddlers and several other changes in the NDPS Act.

Advertisment

Advocating for more powers to the state under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said punishment for drug offences should be increased from five years to life imprisonment.

Addressing virtually the regional conference on 'Drug smuggling and National Security' chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, the CM said such offences should be made non-bailable regardless of the quantity involved, a statement issued here said.

Smuggling of psychotropic substances/synthetic drugs especially 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) in "intermediate" quantity has become a bane for the state police as in 95 per cent of cases the drug is smuggled in "consumable or intermediate quantities," an offence which is bailable under the NDPS Act.

Advertisment

Sukhu also stressed on the importance of addressing drug overdose cases leading to deaths and called for necessary changes in the Act to address the matter.

The CM also spoke of the need to delegate powers of confiscation to the states as well as inserting into the Act a provision of fine of Rs 5 lakh and confiscation of properties.

He urged the Union government to establish a zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau, a modern hi-tech Jail in Kullu district, as well as a modern forensic laboratory and a mobile lab in the state to expedite the investigation of cases.

Sukhu also sought a more liberal financial assistance from the Central government for operating drug de-addiction centres in Himachal Pradesh.

"Himachal Pradesh is among the few states in the country employing preventive detention measures to combat the problem effectively and has also constituted an Advisory Board in this regard," the Chief Minister said, according to the statement.