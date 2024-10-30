Himachal CM celebrates Diwali with children of Balika and Bal Ashrams

Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday celebrated Diwali with orphaned children at the Bal Ashram in Mashobra and the Balika Ashram in Tutikandi and distributed sweets and firecrackers among them.

Later, Sukhu also visited the Nari Seva Niketan in Mashobra and distributed gifts among its occupants.

At the Balika Ashram in Tutikandi , the chief minister performed Lakshmi Puja with the girls and prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

Sukhu also directed the district administration to set up a digital library at the Balika Ashram.

Interacting with the inmates of both the Bal and Balika Ashrams, Sukhu said the state government intends to take the children for educational and exposure trips to Goa among other destinations in the near future.

Stating that his government is committed to the welfare of the orphaned children, Sukhu said, "Taking care of their education and upbringing is the responsibility of the state government. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to enact a law to adopt orphans as 'children of the state'." PTI BPL ARI