Himachal CM condoles death of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar in cross-border shelling

Shimla, May 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday condoled the death of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of 25 Punjab Regiment, who lost his life in cross-border shelling by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day.

Pawan Kumar, hailed from Shahpur Nagar Panchayat of Kangra district, a statement issued here said.

In his condolence message, Sukhu said that Kumar made the supreme sacrifice to uphold the unity and sovereignty of the country, and people will remember him forever.

The statement government stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance, he said.

The chief minister also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.