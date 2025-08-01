Himachal CM congratulates Sanjay Vatsayan on assuming charge as vice chief of Indian Navy

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday congratulated and conveyed best wishes to Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, from Hiranagar in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, on assuming charge as the 47th Vice Chief of Navy.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan took charge as the 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) of the Indian Navy on Friday. The flag officer paid homage to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

"It was a moment of immense pride that the sons of Himachal Pradesh are achieving new milestones in the service of the nation through their talent, dedication and commitment", Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Vice Admiral Vatsayan has held various command, operational, and staff appointments.

A specialist in gunnery and missile systems, he has served onboard numerous frontline warships and commanded several vessels, including INS Vibhuti, INS Nashak and INS Sahyadri.

As flag officer commanding eastern fleet, he led numerous operational deployments and exercises, showcasing his exceptional leadership. As VCNS, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the Indian Navy's future, leveraging his vast experience and expertise to drive the organisation's growth and success, a statement issued here by the Army said.

Vice Admiral Vatsayan's strategic and policy-oriented roles include Joint Director and Director of Personnel, Director Naval Plans and Principal Director Naval Plans.

He has also served as assistant chief of naval staff (policy and plans), deputy commandant of the national defence academy and chief of staff, eastern naval command.

Most recently, he held the positions of deputy chief of integrated defence staff (operations) and deputy chief of integrated defence staff (policy, plans and force development), the statement added.