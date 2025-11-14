Himachal CM dedicates projects worth Rs 53.96 crore in Shimla's Rampur

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla district.

He inaugurated the Community Health Centre building at Gram Panchayat Dhar Gaura, constructed for Rs 3.27 crore, the strengthening works of various drinking water supply schemes under Jal Shakti Sub-Division Rampur completed with an outlay of Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 74.38 lakh improvement works of the Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Foula Ladhidhar scheme in Tehsil Nankhari.

He also inaugurated the Rs 89 lakh residence-cum-office complex for the Assistant Engineer, PWD, Sarahan.

CM also laid the foundation stones for several major projects, including the upgradation of the Jeori-Sarahan road under NABARD and a lift drinking water supply scheme for the ITBP colony in Nogli, among others.

He also laid the foundation stones for the sewerage system for Nagar Parishad Rampur, which will cost Rs 3 crore, and a multi-storey shopping complex and bus stand to be built at Nankhari for Rs 9.96 crore. PTI COR AMJ AMJ