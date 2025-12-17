National

Himachal CM dedicates projects worth Rs 69 crore in Bilaspur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dedicated development projects worth Rs 69 crore to the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district, a press note said.

Sukhu inaugurated the Rs 4.82 crore Ghumarwin police station as well as a check dam and dyke over the Seer Khad constructed at a cost of Rs 3.67 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a multi-purpose sports complex and family quarters for police personnel, an official statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the seven-kilometre-long Amarpur-Hadsar-Dahad-Jaman-Ghumarwin road, 31-kilometre-long Ghumarwin-Barthin-Shah Talai road and construction of a 68-metre jeepable span bridge over the Seer Khad on the Badi Majhedwan-Dahad-Panol road at Badi Majhedwan, it said.

Earlier, on his arrival in Ghumarwin, Sukhu received a warm welcome from the locals, it added. PTI BPL SMV APL