Himachal CM denies move to delay panchayat polls, asks BJP MPs 'to no worry about elections'

Shimla/Hamirpur (HP), Oct 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday reiterated that there was no attempt to postpone panchayati raj elections in the state and asserted that providing relief to those affected by disaster remains a top priority for his government.

He said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur "should not worry about the Panchayat elections" and urged him and all BJP MPs from the state to "go to Delhi and get Rs 1500 crore announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disaster hit Himachal".

"Disaster Act has been implemented in the state and our first priority is to give relief to the affected families whose houses have been damaged," Sukhu told media persons in Hamirpur.

The elections to more than 3,500 gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh are slated from December 2025- January 2026. The last date for conducting the elections is January 23 and the state election commission had set in the process by initiating preparation of electoral rolls.

In a notification issued on October 9, Chief Secretary and State Executive Committee chairperson Sanjay Gupta announced that the polls will be held "only after restoration of proper connectivity", considering the damage to roads and private and public property.

The notification also pointed out that massive damage was caused during the monsoons this year. From June to September, 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides were recorded in the state, and 270 people died in rain-related incidents, it said.

Continued rainfall prevented deputy commissioners from reconnecting panchayat roads, the notification added.

BJP leaders including Thakur and state party chief Rajiv Bindal had accused the Congress government of being reluctant to "face people" due to its poor performance and failure to implement its poll promises.

They alleged that the decision to defer elections was “pre-planned” and said urban local body polls had also been postponed earlier at the last moment.

On Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission had suspended nine officials including panchayat secretaries and inspectors for failing to prepare voter lists for the elections as per instructions.

A show cause notice was also issued to two block development officers to explain "what they were doing and why they did not intervene at the right time". PTI BPL OZ OZ