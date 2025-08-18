Himachal CM, deputy CM express grief over death of special forces commando

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday expressed grief over the death of Army Special Forces Commando Vikas Bhandari who recently died due to an illness.

Bhandari, who hails from Sakri village panchayat in the Baijnath sub-division of Kangra district, was stationed in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He was under treatment at a hospital.

Sukhu said, "Special Commando Vikas Bhandari laid down his life while fulfilling his duty to the country and the nation would remain indebted for his sacrifice." Deputy CM Agnihotri said Himachal Pradesh was proud of its brave son Vikas Bhandari. "His sacrifice would always be remembered," he said.

The two leaders extended their condolences to the bereaved family of Bhandari.

Cabinet minister Anirudh Singh, in a post on X, said it was deeply saddening that Bhandari died after suddenly falling ill during duty.

"His courage and dedication will always be remembered," said Singh, the MLA from Kasumpti. PTI COR SKY SKY