Himachal CM, deputy CM offer tributes to posthumous recipients of Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday expressed "deep pride" and respect for the two bravehearts of the state who were posthumously honoured with the prestigious Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday evening.

Sukhu said this honour was a reflection of the courage, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Gunner Nayak Dilwar Khan (28) from Gharwasda village in the Una district and Havildar Rohit Kumar Negi (23) from Taranda village of the Kinnaur district were posthumously awarded for their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh has always been known as Veer Bhoomi and it is evident from the annals of the history that the soldiers from the state have always been in the front line, protecting the boundaries of the nation. from the enemies.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state was proud of these brave sons and stands in solidarity with their families. "Their legacy would continue to inspire generations to come," he said.