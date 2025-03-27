Himachal CM directs HPSEDC to explore overseas employment opportunities for youth

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday chaired a meeting with the Board of Directors of HPSEDC and directed to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

The Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation gave its approval to undertake the business of recruitment in accordance with The Emigration Act, 1983 and the Recruitment of workers for overseas employment.

For this, the Corporation will get itself registered with the Ministry of External Affairs in the office of Protector General of Emigrants, New Delhi.

The Board also approved to continue the work of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) along with evolving a mechanism of track and trace for those who have secured employment abroad.

It also gave its nod for filling up two posts of JOA (IT) and two posts of Multi Task Worker in HPSEDC. PTI COR HIG HIG