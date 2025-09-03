Himachal CM directs immediate evacuation of stranded Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims in Chamba

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the Chamba administration to immediately evacuate stranded Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims and coordinate with the Air Force to deploy about six MI-17 helicopters.

About 5,000 people are stranded in Chamba district, the majority in Bharmaur area from where the Manimahesh Yatra starts. The helicopters are expected to operate from Thursday as and when the weather improves.

The chief minister also asked the administration to stay in touch with the families of the stranded pilgrims, ensuring proper food arrangements and prioritising restoration of road connectivity.

Reviewing the situation arising out of the torrential rains across, he directed the district administrations to intensify rescue and relief operations on a war footing and ensure early restoration of essential services such as electricity, water supply and road connectivity.

Sukhu took a detailed stock of the damages reported from different districts and instructed officers to personally visit the affected areas to extend all possible help to people in distress. "There is no dearth of funds and the administration must ensure timely action," he asserted.

The chief minister further directed close coordination with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who has been camping at Bharmour for the past several days to oversee relief and rescue operations. He enquired about students from Kerala stranded in Kinnaur and instructed that their safe return to their homes be arranged free of cost.

Reviewing the situation in Kullu district, Sukhu directed that road restoration in the worst-hit Banjar and Anni regions should be expedited. He said heavy machinery would be airlifted with the help of Air Force helicopters to accelerate restoration works.

Keeping in view the ongoing apple season, the chief minister instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prioritise restoration of road connectivity in the apple belts of the state so that the growers do not suffer losses.

Sukhu said that cumulative losses of Rs 3,526 crore had been estimated during the current monsoon season till September 2. He said that 122 landslides, 95 flash floods and 45 cloud bursts have occurred so far and around 341 people have lost their lives during the monsoon spell to date.