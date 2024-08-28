Himachal CM directs officials to expedite execution of key tourism projects

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed officials of the tourism department to expedite the execution of key projects, including heliports and hotels.

Presiding over a meeting of the tourism department here to review the ongoing projects, Sukhu also asked the tourism department to explore the possibility of establishing a large convention centre in Palampur that could accommodate at least 5,000 people, according to a statement issued here.

He said that the need for upgraded infrastructure to support such large gatherings is vital, which would contribute significantly to the state's tourism appeal.

The chief minister stressed the need for completing the tourism projects, including heliports and hotels, in a timely manner, the official release said.

He said that the execution of these projects would be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) and instructed that all heliports must be constructed in strict accordance with the guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with detailed project reports (DPRs) to be finalised by the PWD. He also reviewed the ongoing expansion work at the Kangra airport, the statement said.

Sukhu asserted that that tourism is a vital sector for strengthening the economy of the state as it provides livelihoods to thousands of families, it added. PTI BPL RPA