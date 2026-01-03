Himachal CM directs officials to fast-track 'Apna Vidyalaya' adoption, submit list by Jan 5

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed senior officials in each district to actively implement the 'Apna Vidyalaya' adoption programme and submit an updated list of the adopted schools to the government by January 5.

At a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners late on Friday evening, Sukhu said the primary objective of these adoptions is to provide consistent guidance and mentorship to students, who may otherwise lack access to such resources.

The deputy commissioners will act as a bridge between the local school management and the state government, and ensure that the budget for educational upgrades is utilised effectively, an official statement said on Saturday.

The ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ scheme, launched under the ‘My School-My Pride’ campaign, aims to enhance the quality of government schools via community involvement.

It encourages citizens, NGOs and retired individuals to ‘adopt’ schools by offering services like career counselling, remedial classes, infrastructure boost, and teaching during staff shortage.

Under this initiative, officials at the district and sub-divisional levels are required to adopt government schools to improve the quality of education and overall school activities.

The deputy commissioners, along with other high-ranking officials such as superintendents of police and sub-divisional magistrates, are mandated to adopt at least four schools to serve as 'mentors' and 'patrons'.

The officials will interact with the students every month, while the deputy commissioners are mandated to conduct surprise inspections of the adopted schools, the statement said.

“The government expects these officials to visit their adopted schools at least once a month to offer career counselling and prepare the students for competitive examinations,” Sukhu said.

So far, 4,231 schools have been adopted under the programme, including 1,950 primary schools, 59 middle schools, 664 high schools and 1,558 senior secondary schools, the statement said.

Beyond academics, the chief minister also placed emphasis on using the school visits to tackle the pressing social issues, such as drug abuse, and instil a strong sense of values and legal awareness in the students.

Sukhu also directed the officials to submit detailed reports on illegal properties linked to drug traffickers in all the districts and stressed strict action against those involved in such activities, including demolition of unauthorised constructions.

The chief minister asked all the secretaries in different departments to ensure early completion of development works that are nearly 80 per cent complete, assuring that adequate funds would be provided for this purpose.

Details related to the selection of the below poverty line (BPL) families were also reviewed at the meeting. PTI BPL ARI