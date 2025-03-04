Himachal CM directs panel to immediately start recruitment process for 2,000 posts

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed officials to immediately commence the recruitment process for more than 2,000 posts of various departments, boards and corporations.

Sukhu was presiding over a meeting of Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur.

These postcodes include both those earlier advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission and the newly received requisitions by the HPRCA.

The chief minister also directed the immediate declaration of results for 660 posts of six postcodes as previously approved by the cabinet. He also asked the HPRCA to grant two years of upper-age relaxation to those candidates who were unable to apply due to various reasons.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to offer transparent and merit-based employment to the youth in the government sector. He alleged that the previous BJP government failed in this regard as various question papers were leaked.

The Himachal chief minister assured that the HPRCA would ensure transparent recruitment and computer-based tests would be conducted. He instructed developing a one-time registration module for the applicants by March 20 to streamline the application process for the applicants. PTI COR KSS KSS