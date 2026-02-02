Himachal CM directs provisional registration of homestays with pending fire NOC

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed officials of the Department of Tourism to grant provisional registrations to homestays with pending fire NOC so that business operations and maintenance can proceed without harassment or unnecessary obstruction.

Sukhu said that renewal of registration of home stays must not be stalled under the pretext of No-Objection Certificate (NOC). He also launched a dedicated home stay registration portal, http://homestay.hp.gov.in, designed to simplify the administrative process.

Speaking about the portal, the chief minister said, said that this new platform will allow operators to complete their registration online, ensuring a user-friendly experience from the comfort of their homes.

He assured that the state government was committed to facilitating hotel owners and home stay operators, and ensured that their businesses remain unhindered by bureaucratic hurdles.

Highlighting the vast potential of the state's tourism landscape, Sukhu said that the Home Stay Scheme is a cornerstone of the government's strategy to foster self-employment.

"The initiative aims to promote rural tourism and draw visitors to the state's untouched, lesser-known destinations. To maximise these opportunities, the government has expanded the scheme's scope to include urban areas, allowing for the registration of homestays with a capacity of up to six rooms," he said.

Sukhu further said that home stays offer a unique value proposition, providing tourists with an authentic "homely" experience through traditional village architecture and local cuisine.

"Serving traditional dishes not only enriches the tourist experience, particularly for foreign visitors, but also significantly boosts the income of local homeowners," he added. PTI COR OZ OZ