Himachal CM directs release of Rs 225 crore in pending payments to contractors

Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the Finance Department to clear all pending bills of contractors up to Rs 20 lakh pertaining to various departments, including the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

A spokesperson of the Finance Department in a statement issued here said that outstanding payments amounting to approximately Rs 225 crore will be released shortly to various contractors.

He said that the decision has been taken to ease the financial burden on small and medium contractors and to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted execution of ongoing developmental works throughout the state. PTI BPL HIG HIG