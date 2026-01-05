Himachal: CM directs strengthening Milkfed operations, data maintenance

Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday chaired a review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), directing officials to further strengthen the functioning of the cooperative.

He emphasised that milk procurement and other related data in all milk plants of the state should be maintained through an online system.

Sukhu said proper measures must be ensured to maintain quality standards in all Milkfed products.

Reviewing the construction work of the Dhangwar milk plant, he said it would provide economic support to farmers of Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Una districts, according to an official statement.

The chief minister instructed Milkfed to work with a competitive market-oriented approach, stating that Himachal's products have a distinct identity across the country.

All essential posts in milk plants and the cooperative body would be filled on priority to ensure smooth and systematic functioning, he said.

Additionally, Sukhu directed a review of all Milkfed milk bars and asked for greater efficiency in all marketing-related activities, adding that the desi ghee produced by Milkfed could also be marketed through the Himira platform.