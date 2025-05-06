Himachal CM directs to clear employment backlog on compassionate grounds in a year

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the concerned officials to clear the backlog of employment on compassionate grounds within a period of one year.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the Compassionate Employment Policy here, he said the income criterion will be raised from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum, a statement here said.

He said the backlog of compassionate employment will be cleared in three phases and directed to give priority to widows and orphans below the age of 45 years. At present, there are 141 widows and 159 orphans falling in this criterion.

Sukhu said in the second phase, eligible individuals falling in the low income group would be given priority for compassionate employment and the remaining candidates will be offered jobs in the third phase. PTI BPL KSS KSS