Himachal CM distributes Rs 81 cr relief, says state yet to receive Rs 1,500 cr announced by PM

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday alleged that the natural disaster-hit state has not received the Rs 1,500 crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi even after two months.

The CM said this while addressing a gathering at Paddal Ground in Mandi town, where he distributed Rs 81 crore to 4,914 disaster-hit people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Himachal Pradesh suffered multiple natural disasters this monsoon due to heavy rainfall. Over 400 people died in landslides, floods and other torrential rain-related incidents. In addition, the state suffered damage to its infrastructure.

The CM also announced that financial assistance for those who lost their belongings due to natural disasters would be increased from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

He also presented a cheque of Rs. 7.95 lakh to Nikita, an infant who lost her parents in the floods at Panglyur in the Seraj Assembly constituency. According to an official statement, the CM announced an additional financial assistance of Rs 21 lakh for her.

"How can Rs 1.30 lakh be enough as compensation? The Union government provides only this amount for rebuilding a house. But I come from a common family. That is why we raised the compensation for fully damaged houses from Rs. 1.30 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh and increased assistance to Rs. 1 lakh for partially damaged houses," he said So far, each of the 1,513 beneficiaries, whose houses were completely damaged, has received Rs. 4 lakh from the Rs. 7 lakh announced as financial assistance for them.

Among them, 781 beneficiaries are from Mandi district, 631 from Kullu and 101 from Bilaspur. Additionally, 3,401 beneficiaries whose houses were partially damaged have received Rs. 1 lakh each.

Additionally, the state government is currently implementing 27 disaster mitigation projects in Mandi, with a total outlay of Rs 72 crore. Furthermore, the State Executive Committee has approved five more projects estimated at Rs 18.84 crore, while proposals for seven additional mitigation projects are being prepared, he added.

The CM also launched the Madhu Mandav initiative in Mandi district, which will primarily operate in disaster-affected areas of the district to encourage families to take up beekeeping as a source of livelihood. Along with financial assistance, beneficiaries will be provided with training and support to set up beekeeping units. The honey produced under this program will be marketed under the brand name 'Him-Era Mandav'. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ