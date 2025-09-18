Himachal CM encourages youths to actively take part in movement to preserve forests

Shimla, Sep 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said there is a need to strike a balance between development and environmental protection and exhorted the youth to take active part in the movement to preserve forests.

Keeping in view the climate change and disaster-like conditions witnessed in the state in 2023 and 2025, the role of village forest management societies becomes important in conserving the forests, he said.

They should work with the forest department to keep a check on illegal activities, he added.

"The government is appointing Van Mitras (friends of forest) to address the shortage of field staff," he further said.

Sukhu said the state government has implemented several initiatives covering green energy, sustainable waste management, eco-tourism and natural farming.

"These efforts are part of a larger, long-term strategy to make Himachal Pradesh India's first green energy state," Sukhu said.

He said efforts were made in the last two-and-a-half years to improve the effectiveness of environmental management, protect vulnerable ecosystems, and enhance the sustainability of development.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone for north India's first green hydrogen plant at Dabhota in Solan district.

"There has been a shift towards harnessing solar energy. Surveys are underway to set up 325 MW solar projects, and seven projects with a total capacity of 72 MW were allocated to companies in early 2025. The state is developing 200 green panchayats by installing 200 KW solar plants in them. The construction of green corridors, launching of e-vehicles and the green school programme are some of the key initiatives taken to realise the dream of a Green Energy State," he said. PTI COR RUK RUK