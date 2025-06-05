Himachal CM flags cycle run on World Environment Day, urges people to make state plastic-free

Shimla, June 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off a cycle run from his official residence, the Oak Over in Shimla, aiming to eliminate plastic pollution on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The event was jointly organised by the state government's environment department and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE), a statement issued here said.

Sukhu also launched the Plastic Neutral Himachal-2030 awareness campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive.

Students, volunteers, home guard Jawans and citizens participated in the initiative. On the occasion, the chief minister also administered a pledge to the gathering to make the state plastic-neutral.

Extending greetings on World Environment Day, he emphasised that everyone must contribute towards making Himachal plastic-free.

He further said that protecting the environment from plastic is a shared responsibility.

The chief minister said that serious and consistent efforts are required over the next five years, not only to free the state from plastic but also to raise awareness on the issue. Protecting nature is an integral part of our culture and identity, he added.

The chief minister said that Himachal's natural beauty gives the state its unique identity, and to preserve this all must continue working with a positive and proactive approach.