Himachal CM flags-off educational tour for orphaned kids under welfare scheme

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off a 13-day educational and recreational tour for orphaned children, officially referred to as "children of the state", under its Sukh Aashray scheme.

Advertisment

This is the first batch of children for the tour, comprising 16 girls and six boys. The CM wished them an enriching and memorable journey as they departed in a volvo bus.

On this occasion, Sukhu said that the state government enacted a law for orphaned children and had adopted 6,000 of them under this legislation.

"The government launched the Sukh Aashray Yojana to ensure their welfare and provide for their educational needs. This scheme aims to empower these children and support them in becoming self-reliant. As part of this initiative, the children will visit places such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa for exposure and learning,” he said.

Advertisment

"The group will visit Chandigarh from January 2 to 4 and stay at Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh. They will then travel to Delhi on January 5 via the Shatabdi Express and explore various historical landmarks until January 8. On January 9, the children will fly to Goa, where they will stay in a three-star hotel and visit key tourist and historic attractions," he said.

"They are scheduled to return to Chandigarh on January 14," he added.

Sukhu reiterated that the government acts as parents for these children and is committed to ensuring their rightful access to state resources.

Advertisment

"The government is providing these children with the same experiences as those who go on trips with their own families. Such exposure adds to their knowledge and prepares them for future opportunities. These children are the future of the nation, and they will definitely play an essential role in the development of the state and the nation," he said. PTI/COR ARD ARD