Himachal CM flags off relief material for disaster-hit areas

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off five vehicles carrying relief material for the disaster-affected areas in the state from his official residence Oak Over.

The relief consignment, provided by International Lions Club, contains 161 kits with dry ration, utensils, blankets, tarpaulins and other essential items. The kits will be distributed to affected families through the respective sub-divisional magistrates, an official statement said.

During monsoon this year, excessive rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts were the worst affected.

As on September 24, the state witnessed 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 148 major landslides, causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,881 crore. A total of 454 people died this monsoon, including 264 in rain-related incidents and 190 in road accidents, as per the state emergency operations centre.

Expressing gratitude to the International Lions Club for the assistance, the chief minister said that the state has suffered extensive losses during this monsoon, resulting in not only the loss of precious lives but also significant damage to public and private property.

He appreciated the efforts of various organisations and individuals who have come forward to support the affected families and asserted that the state government is providing all possible help within its limited resources and stands firmly with the disaster-hit people.

Like in 2023, the state government has announced a special relief package for the disaster-affected families in 2025. Under this, the compensation amount for fully damaged houses has been increased from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, the chief minister added.