Himachal CM, governor, LoP condole death of IAF pilot Naman Syal in Dubai Air Show

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Senior leaders of Himachal Pradesh have deeply condoled the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the pilot of a Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force who was killed on Friday after the aircraft crashed in a ball of fire during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

Wing Commander Syal belonged to Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X in Hindi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Salute to the brave son, heartfelt salute to Syal ji's indomitable bravery, dedication and devotion towards serving the nation." Syal, in his mid-30s, was a resident of Ward 7 in Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his aged parents, wife and a six-year-old daughter.

He did his schooling at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, in Hamirpur district.

Syal's wife is also an Indian Air Force officer and his father too had worked in the force before retiring as a principal in the Education Department, sources said.

In his message, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that he is saddened by the news of death of Syal, who hails from Kangra in Himachal.

"The death of Naman Sayal, a brave son of Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra district, in the Indian Air Force plane crash is deeply saddening and painful. My condolences to the bereaved family," wrote Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on X.

"In this accident, we have lost a brave, promising and courageous pilot. We are proud of your sacrifice; the entire nation is indebted to your service," he said.

In his Facebook post, sitting MP from Hamirpur and former Union minister Anurag Thakur said, "The news of the death of Naman Sayal, a resident of Kangra district in the land of heroes, Himachal Pradesh, in the Tejas plane crash at the Dubai Air Show is extremely painful.

"With Naman's passing, Mother India has lost a brave and dutiful son. My heartfelt condolences are with his bereaved family. May God grant Naman's brave soul a place in his feet," he added.

Visuals of the crash aired on various TV channels showed the jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, before being engulfed in a ball of fire.

As smoke billowed out of the crash site, the sight left the spectators shocked.

The jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a brief statement posted on its X handle.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said the armed forces stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said in a post on X.